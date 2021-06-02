Chatham Reopens Town Buildings, Rescinds State of Emergency

CHATHAM – Vaccination rates are higher than ever in the region, and in response the Town of Chatham will rescind its local COVID State of Emergency declaration and begin relaxing restrictions in town facilities.

On June 15, the declaration will officially end, the same day that the Commonwealth’s state of emergency will also be rescinded.

On the same day, the select board will meet in-person for the first time in months, but with no in-person public interaction, instead continuing hybrid-based public participation through June 30 during the transition period.

Town offices and the Department of Public Works will begin allowing some in-person services in light of high vaccination rates among staff on June 14.

Social distancing will still be encouraged by the town.

In-person and self-service rooms will resume full service July 1.

The Chatham Community Center will open to the public on June 28. However it will adjust its hours to Monday through Saturday, 1 pm to 9 pm.

“The reason for this suggestion is to allow the camp program to be there in the morning unrestricted. So that they have access to all the rooms that they need in case of rain or inclement weather,” said Human Resources Administrator Megan Downey.

Drop-off boxes as well as email correspondence will become part of the town’s regular service options as a way to expand accessibility for the public, even after the pandemic ends.

“I myself favor reopening as fully and as quickly as possible, and I think this is a good step in that direction,” said board member Dean Nicastro.

Facilities such as the transfer station will continue with its current limited schedule, staying closed on Wednesday.