Comment Period on EPA’s Joint Base Gun Range Draft Expires June 26

BOURNE – The Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) window to accept public comments on its draft determination regarding the proposed machine gun range at Joint Base Cape Cod expires Monday, June 26.

Back in April, the EPA released their draft review of the project, stating that it could jeopardize public health. The federal agency cited the Safe Drinking Water Act in their findings, adding that the range could be detrimental to Cape Cod’s sole aquifer.

Without approval from the EPA, the gun range would not be eligible for financial assistance from the federal government.

The gun range proposal has been a contentious topic across the region for multiple years. Local and county government officials, as well as conservation groups, have expressed concerns about the potential damage to the local ecosystem that the current plan could present if approved. Joint Base representatives have not wavered on the plan, contending that it would cut back on training costs and time while not presenting major environmental impacts.

The following excerpt of a previous EPA statement outlines how stakeholders can have their voices heard on the matter through the June 26 deadline: