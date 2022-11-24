Community Health Center Awarded for Care Improvements

MASHPEE – Community Health Care (CHC) has been awarded for consistent improvements to their care.

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) recently presented CHC with a number of accolades.

The awards honor the organization’s efforts in increasing the total number of patients it treats, optimizing health informational technology, screening for risk factors related to social situations, and more.

The HRSA recognizing health centers across the country that have made improvements and provide quality care.

