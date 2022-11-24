You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Community Health Center Awarded for Care Improvements

Community Health Center Awarded for Care Improvements

November 24, 2022

MASHPEE – Community Health Care (CHC) has been awarded for consistent improvements to their care.

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) recently presented CHC with a number of accolades.

The awards honor the organization’s efforts in increasing the total number of patients it treats, optimizing health informational technology, screening for risk factors related to social situations, and more.

The HRSA recognizing health centers across the country that have made improvements and provide quality care.

To learn more, visit CHC’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 