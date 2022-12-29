You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Community Health Centers to Benefit from State Funding

December 29, 2022

BOSTON – Community health centers across Massachusetts are set to receive a boost from state funding.

Following a string of other money-related announcements, Governor Charlie Baker recently said that $45 million will be distributed throughout the Commonwealth to recruit and retain healthcare workers, boost services through Health Safety Net, and to address deferred health care.

Fifteen million dollars of this latest round of money comes through the American Rescue Plan Act, while the rest was included in the recently-signed economic development bill for Massachusetts.

The $45 million in total will be added on top of the over $117 million that’s already been offered to local community health centers in 2022, according to state officials.

For more details, click here.

