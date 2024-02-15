Cranberry Bog Restoration Project On Nantucket Gets Federal Grant

NANTUCKET – A longtime conservation effort on Nantucket is getting one of its biggest financial boosts yet.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has awarded one-million dollars to the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game, in partnership with the Nantucket Conservation Foundation, for the Windswept Bog Wetland Restoration Project.

Fish and Game Commissioner Tom O’Shea offered thanks for the “transformative investment in watershed-scale ecological restoration” on the Island. He said the project, which covers a property of more than 200 acres, will provide immense benefits for people and nature as the former cranberry bog is brought back to life.

Millions of dollars have been granted in the last five years to convert former commercial cranberry bogs in Southeast Massachusetts into habitable wetlands.

The new federal award supports the Nantucket project’s construction phase.

“We are so grateful to have been chosen as a recipient of this generous funding opportunity in support of our Windswept Bog Wetland Restoration Project,” said Karen Beattie with the Nantucket Conservation Foundation. “This critically important restoration has been a true partnership with the Massachusetts Division of Ecological Restoration since planning began over four years ago. This grant will enable significant forward progress on this project, which will both fulfill NCF’s habitat restoration goals and serve as a model for similar DER projects across southeastern New England.”

Previous CapeCod.com coverage on this topic:

State Announces Three Cape Environmental Projects

Several Cape Cod Projects Receiving Restoration Grant Funding

Marstons Mills River Restoration Project Receives $1.6 Million Award For Ecological Restoration

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter