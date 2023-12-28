You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Dennis Police Comfort K9 Completes Training

December 28, 2023

DENNIS – The Dennis Police Department K9 Winnie and her handler, Officer Kathleen Keating, recently completed a four week tracking/search and rescue training course, known as “Friendly Find”, with a trainer from Professional Canine Services.

Friendly Find tracking dogs are not used to track suspects of crimes or violent apprehensions, but instead they are used to find adults and children who may be lost, have cognitive developmental delays, or cognitive decline.

Examples of such individuals would include those with Autism or Alzheimer’s Disease.

Grant funding was supplied for the cost of the training by the Dennis Council on Aging.

K9 Winnie can be followed on her social media accounts on both Facebook and Instagram.

