Eastham Fire Department Vaccinates Homebound

EASTHAM – The Eastham Fire Department recently went directly to vulnerable homebound seniors to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

In cooperation with the Eastham Health Department and Outer Cape Health Care, Eastham Fire Department paramedics Sam Blakeslee, Ben Bartolini, Jesse Cappello and Captain Lisa Albino administered doses to seniors in their own home.

Albino said that the fire department has been working with the town’s health department and the local Council on Aging to identify those who are homebound in the community.

“It was very inspiring and very gratifying to be able to go out and be part of this vaccination push to get people vaccinated so we can get to a new norm,” said Albino.

“The three other paramedics that were with me felt the same way — that it was just very uplifting for us. And I’m sure it was very uplifting for the people that we went and gave shots to.”

Albino said that vaccination efforts continue for those homebound in the community, and that further vaccinations depend on supply and confirmation from state health authorities.

Governor Charlie Baker also recently announced a new homebound vaccination program to vaccinate residents at their home that will begin on Monday, March 29.