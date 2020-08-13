Falmouth Officials Create Face Covering Advisory Zones

FALMOUTH – Falmouth selectmen have voted to create two face covering advisory zones.

The plan, intended to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, calls for signage to be placed throughout the designated areas, one in the Water Street, Railroad Avenue, and Luscombe Avenue area in Woods Hole, and another along the stretch on Main Street in Falmouth between the Village Green and Shore Street.

Health Agent Scott McGann said that while it is important to promote mask wearing to residents and visitors, taking an enforcement approach could lead to an overwhelming amount of calls from the public.

“The more mask wearing the better, we know that it works,” McGann explained.

“It’s all about our ability to get to what we need to get.”

Chair Megan English Braga echoed those sentiments, saying McGann and his team work seven days a week to address complaints and issues.

“I think we really are at a point now where we have to think long and hard as we make some of those policy decisions,” she said.

“Who’s going to implement them, and how will that impact the other duties that they’re carrying out?”

The board did not vote on making the ordnance something that could be enforced by the town.

Rather, Selectman Douglas Brown said that the move is more of a reminder of the order passed down by Governor Charlie Baker regarding required face coverings for when social distancing cannot be maintained.