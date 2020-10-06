You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Falmouth High School Returning to In-Person Lessons Tuesday

October 6, 2020

FALMOUTH-In-person classes at Falmouth High School will resume on Tuesday.

Following a party in Woods Hole that some students attended over the previous weekend, classes moved to a remote format for Monday.

Principal Mary Whalen Gans explained in a statement that no evidence of any COVID-19 cases being present at the party could be identified.

A certain cohort of students will be attending classes on Tuesday, while others will return to the school on Wednesday and Thursday. Students not scheduled to return to the classroom will take part in remote learning.

The school is reminding students and staff members to keep up with safety guidelines.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


