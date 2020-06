CHATHAM – The leadership behind the First Night Chatham event has announced that this year’s event will not be able to be held live due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social distancing practices and cleaning protocols would be too difficult to keep up with, planners said, as hundreds of volunteers and attendees gather for the event every year.

Instead, planners are exploring smaller alternatives, such as displaying ice sculptures or a virtual event.

The live format is anticipated to return in 2021.