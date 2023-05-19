You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Healey Promises $700M Total for Canal Bridge Replacements

Healey Promises $700M Total for Canal Bridge Replacements

May 19, 2023

Sagamore Bridge. Mary Ierardi, CapeCod.com

BOURNE – Governor Maura Healey is doubling down on getting funding for the Sagamore and Bourne Bridges replacements.

According to the Boston Globe, which first reported on the story, the project will receive $350 million on top of already-promised state funding, bringing the total contribution up to $700 million. 

Though US Army Corps of Engineers officials continue to apply for federal funding, the $4 billion project has yet to be approved for any national grants.

More stories from CapeCod.com:

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 