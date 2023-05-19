Healey Promises $700M Total for Canal Bridge Replacements

BOURNE – Governor Maura Healey is doubling down on getting funding for the Sagamore and Bourne Bridges replacements.

According to the Boston Globe, which first reported on the story, the project will receive $350 million on top of already-promised state funding, bringing the total contribution up to $700 million.

Though US Army Corps of Engineers officials continue to apply for federal funding, the $4 billion project has yet to be approved for any national grants.

