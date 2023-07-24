Heritage Museums & Gardens Aims for $11.5 Million in Capital Campaign

SANDWICH – Heritage Museums & Gardens recently announced its capital campaign that aims to raise $11.5 million to support the design, construction, and outfitting of the new Welcome Center.

Plans for the new center include an 8,000 square foot facility which Anne Scott-Putney, President and CEO of Heritage Museums & Gardens, believes will help the facility in many ways.

“Our vision for the new Welcome Center is to provide our visitors with a gracious and inviting welcome to Heritage, that truly allows them to decompress from whatever travel they may have endured to get here,” Scott-Putney said.

With space for gathering areas for groups, expanded ticketing space, and a Visitor Services Center for orientation and information gathering, the new facility will change the entire outlook of the area.

Scott-Putney believes that with this addition the Museum & Gardens will be more inviting and allow for a new experience upon arrival.

“The vision is to provide a more welcoming experience, rather than simply a transactional experience as they enter,” said Scott-Putney.

Nearly seventy percent of the fundraising goal has already been achieved as the organization has sought support from community members, businesses, and philanthropic organizations.

