Husband Walks from Cape Cod to Maine After Passing of Wife

EASTHAM – A Massachusetts resident recently started a walk from Cape Cod that brought him into Maine as of Saturday, September 2, to honor his late wife and raise money for pancreatic cancer research.

Tim Duffy met his wife Kate over 40 years ago on Cape Cod, a place they would then frequent over the length of their marriage.

The couple retired to Ogunquit, Maine where they spent most of their time on the beach until the unfortunate loss to Mrs. Duffy’s battle with cancer last year.

Mr. Duffy then decided that this year he would walk over 150 miles from the place where they met to the place they retired to raise funds for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan).

Duffy’s walk has raised over $44,000 dollars for the organization and is close to eclipsing the original goal of $45,000.

“Maybe someone else’s experience can be a bit different after a diagnosis like this,” Duffy said.

For more information about the walk and how to help visit their website.