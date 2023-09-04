You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Husband Walks from Cape Cod to Maine After Passing of Wife

Husband Walks from Cape Cod to Maine After Passing of Wife

September 4, 2023

EASTHAM – A Massachusetts resident recently started a walk from Cape Cod that brought him into Maine as of Saturday, September 2, to honor his late wife and raise money for pancreatic cancer research.

Tim Duffy met his wife Kate over 40 years ago on Cape Cod, a place they would then frequent over the length of their marriage.

The couple retired to Ogunquit, Maine where they spent most of their time on the beach until the unfortunate loss to Mrs. Duffy’s battle with cancer last year.

Mr. Duffy then decided that this year he would walk over 150 miles from the place where they met to the place they retired to raise funds for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan).

Duffy’s walk has raised over $44,000 dollars for the organization and is close to eclipsing the original goal of $45,000.

“Maybe someone else’s experience can be a bit different after a diagnosis like this,” Duffy said.

For more information about the walk and how to help visit their website.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
About Zachary Clapp

Zack is a graduate from Cape Cod Community College who is an avid sports fan and loves everything radio.  Zack joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in 2023.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 