You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Keating Backs Biden’s Social Expansions

Keating Backs Biden’s Social Expansions

April 30, 2021

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Bill Keating (D-MA9) is speaking out in support of President Joe Biden’s proposed expansions of federal programs, which were presented to Congress during a joint session Wednesday night.

Biden’s propositions feature a wider social safety net and additional resources aimed to propel the nation’s economy past the coronavirus era.

Keating said that addressing those topics are vital for the country to “truly emerge and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The congressman added that he would work to pass the agenda pitched by Biden, which he believes would benefit residents of the southeastern Massachusetts region that he represents in Washington.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


