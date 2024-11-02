Local Farms, Shellfishers Receive State Funds Advancing Food Infrastructure

FALMOUTH – State officials announced almost $24.6 million in food security grants through the Food Security Infrastructure Grant program.

Managed by the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, the program supports farms, cooperatives, and other local food providers with capital investments that increase access for residences and families and ensure stable supply chains.

The following regional awardees were included in this round of grants:

Catching and Selling Hardshell in Orleans, which received $51,750.00.

Chatham Fishing Adventures of Chatham, which received $37,643.00.

Chatham Harvesters Cooperative, Inc. in Chatham, which received $75,705.00.

Fresh Cape Cod Lobsters By Jon Tolley in West Yarmouth, which received $21,466.00.

Falmouth Shellfish Cooperative in Woods Hole, which received $18,500.00.

Coonamessett Farm, Inc. in East Falmouth, which received $24,718.00.

“From farmers who have been stewarding their land for generations, to new Americans who are bringing their traditions and culture to the Massachusetts soil, these grantees represent a rich cross-section of the agricultural community,” said Ashley Randall, Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources.

“These awards will help them produce more food and share more of it with their local communities,” she said.