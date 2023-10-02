Del Deo Back in Dune Shack Home After New Agreement with National Seashore

PROVINCETOWN – 94-year-old artist Salvatore Del Deo has returned to the Outer Cape dune shack he has occupied and maintained for over seven decades after reaching a deal with federal officials from the Department of the Interior and the Cape Cod National Seashore to stay 5 more years.

The return comes after protests and prolonged talks between the Del Deo family and members of the National Park Service, as well as previously rejecting a 2-year permit to stay.

The Del Deo family said in a statement that they look forward to cooperating with the Seashore on continued preservation of the natural and cultural environment.

The Cape Cod National Seashore had been looking to evict current occupants of the Outer Cape shacks and put them up for seasonal rental application through a new caretaker initiative.

The following is the full statement from the Del Deo family: