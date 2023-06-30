J-1 Housing Program Starting First Season Strong, Says Chamber

HYANNIS – The Cod Chamber of Commerce new J-1 Housing program is off to a hot first season, according to officials.

The program connects J-1 students working in the region with host families, who may decide on what rent to charge—traditionally $150 per week for each student.

Chamber CEO Paul Niedzwiecki said that J-1s make up a significant portion of the Cape’s workforce, with 5,000 J-1 visa holders working on Cape in 2018.

“We’ve only been able to rebound to about 2,100 because the sponsoring agencies are now requiring employers to provide housing, which is obviously the number one Challenge on the Cape,” said Niedzwiecki.

“We hired a Housing Coordinator in February and within 3 or 4 months we have been able to rebuild and expand some of that housing network. We have placed 80 students and expanded that network by 47 families that are participating in hosting these J-1 students,” said Niedzwiecki.

Niedzwiecki added that the Chamber is also looking into other ways to help alleviate the Cape’s workforce shortage, including repurposing old hospitality developments as housing units, such as motels.

More on the J-1 housing program, including how to become a host family, can be found here.

