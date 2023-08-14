Officials Urge Safety Amid Shark Uptick

HYANNIS – A new study into the habits of sharks off of Cape Cod points to a resurgence of the marine predator after a significant population crash in the local area prior to the 1990’s.

The same report confirmed that the Cape is one of the largest shark hotspots in the world.

While it is heralded as a return of a natural part of Cape Cod by researchers, some have raised concerns over beach safety.

Recent studies have shown that sharks spend about half of their time in 15 feet or deeper waters, where they can hunt for fish and seals.

National Seashore officials urge beachgoers to avoid low-visibility water as well as schools of fish and seals, and stay close to shore.

This summer will mark five years since the death of Arthur Medeci, who was bitten by a shark off of Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet.

There has not been a fatal interaction with a shark since, but experts including Dr. Greg Skomal say that their research will help improve safety and coexistence.

Warming waters have also led to more species of sharks off the coast, including a hammerhead shark by the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument.