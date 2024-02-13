Sandwich Boardwalk Reconstruction Making Progress

SANDWICH – The town of Sandwich is notifying the public that progress is continuing on the new boardwalk to Town Neck Beach.

A winter storm in 2022 destroyed the original iconic marshland boardwalk which dated back to the 19th century.

According to an update shared by the town on Monday, construction is steadily advancing and remains on track for completion this spring. All foundational piles have been installed, and much of the heavy timber framing is also in place. Work is continuing on the adjacent Mill Creek footbridge as well.

The project proceeded last year after Sandwich was approved by the Coast Guard which said they did not need a bridge permit.

The Sandwich Select Board will consider engraving new planks after construction is complete and the one-year project warranty expires, according to the town website. Contractor ACK Marine removed hundreds of engraved planks from the old boardwalk, and they were able to be retrieved as keepsakes.

Previous CapeCod.com coverage of this topic:

Sandwich Boardwalk Torn Apart By Weekend Storm

Coast Guard OK’s Sandwich Boardwalk Replacement

Planks Recovered From Damaged Sandwich Boardwalk Available For Pickup