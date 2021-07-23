Study Will Look Into Right Whale’s Genetic Issues

BOSTON – A study will take a deep dive into the genetic factors that cause issues for the endangered North Atlantic right whale.

“Conservation Genomic of the Endangered North Atlantic Right Whale” will look into potential reasons behind the endangered species’ low reproduction rates, the impact of non-lethal fishing gear entanglements and vessel strikes to their long-term genetic makeup, and more.

According to the New England Aquarium, right whales have a reproduction rate that is three times below its known potential. There are only about 360 North Atlantic right whales remaining, including less than 100 breeding females.

Philip Hamilton with the aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life will be co-leading the $6 million study alongside researchers from Canada, NOAA, and other organizations over the course of four years.

