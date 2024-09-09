You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / WATCH: “Jaws” Unavoidable as Filmmaker Seeks to Document Real Life Shark Attack for Cape Cod

September 9, 2024

Director of “Great White Summer” Nick Budabin says that Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws,” which was filmed locally on Martha’s Vineyard, cast a long shadow on how the community sees its shark populations and even how he shot his recent documentary. He says few remember how much of that classic film spends on the fictional community’s response to the tragedy, which he aimed to make the focus of “Great White Summer” as it followed real-life Cape Codders following the fatal shark bite of 2018. 

For the full Sunday Journal interview with Budabin, click below:

Sunday Journal – “Great White Summer” Documentary Examines Cape Cod Community Post 2018 Shark Bite

