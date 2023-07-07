Local Officials Praise COVID Response in Region

BARNSTABLE – With the COVID emergency status recently being rescinded by the federal and state government, local officials are praising the work done in response to the pandemic in the region.

Though most businesses were able to pivot to a digital workforce, Vaira Harik, Assistant County Administrator for Barnstable County, says that things would not have gone as smooth without help.

“We were very grateful for the state’s support that we received. I also have to point out that the County Government teamed up with the non-profit sector, for-profit sector, Chamber of Commerce, and all economic impacts were represented at the table and we had weekly calls,” Harik said.

Harik said the way that the region came together, including at the state level, was the driving force behind moving the community in a positive direction.

Harik also praised how quickly needs were met for whatever the county asked for to help with the trying times.

“We had all the access we needed to our legislative delegation to get our needs met, and we didn’t abuse that. We never cried wolf. If we needed something they could rely on the fact that it was necessary, it was well thought through, and we had a good idea of what it would cost,” said Harik.

As the region and country continue to move forward into the future past COVID, local officials are pleased with the response they saw and know that if there ever were to be another pandemic, they would feel confident to overcome again.

