Local Towns Receive State Grants for IT Infrastructure

July 11, 2023

WELLFLEET – Grants approved by Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey will benefit local towns in their expansion of information technology infrastructure.

The money is being provided through the state’s Community Compact Municipal Fiber program. A total of $4 million will be issued across the Commonwealth to 32 municipalities.

Both Wellfleet and Plymouth are receiving $200,000 each to extend service areas; Wellfleet will aim to provide more coverage to beaches, while Plymouth will be expanding their already-existing fiber optic system.

Meanwhile, Eastham will get $78,000 to add on to the networks for the town’s Town Center Plaza project as well as the T-Time property.

