Major Crisis Relief Fund Tops $1 Million for Coronavirus Aid

BARNSTABLE – Over $1 million has been raised for the Cape Cod and Islands Major Crisis Relief Fund in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The funding has been used to aid over 1,000 residents in need during the pandemic. Support for food, rent, and other needs has been provided through the fund.

Managing Director Judy Walden Scarafile said that she is thankful that the community has stepped up to help in any way possible since the public health emergency began.

“People have embraced this,” Scarafile said.

“Whether they can send a $5 donation, a $50,000 donation, we have had it across the board.”

Help is still needed to reach the overall goal of raising $1.5 million, which may be expanded further as the pandemic continues. Demand for the fund’s resources are growing, Scarafile explained ,leading to busy operations at the fund.

Still, Scarafile said that the fund will continue to be there for those in need.

“So much has been cancelled this summer, and the impact on our tourist industry is going to be huge, and the need is going to go right through the summer into the fall,” she said.

The Cape Cod Foundation and the United Way of Cape Cod and the Islands, Scarafile explained, has been working to maximize the impact that the fund has on the community.

For more information, including how to help, visit the fund’s website by clicking here.