Marine Biological Lab to Donate Personal Protective Equipment to Local Healthcare Providers

WOODS HOLE – A critical shortage of surgical masks, gloves, and other protective gear for medical workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic has promoted the Marine Biological Laboratory to donate supplies to the local health system.

“We are donating about 20,000 pairs of non-latex gloves and hundreds of other pieces of disposable personal protective equipment to Cape Cod Healthcare,” said David Mark Welch, MBL Director of Research.

MBL is also expecting a shipment of masks from a colleague overseas and will donate them when they arrive.

Global shortages of PPE for medical workers began to surface earlier this year, as the rise of Coronavirus coincided with flu season.

Medical centers across the country continue to suffer from a shortage of supplies.

According to Welch, the MBL may also be able to help relieve the shortage of patient tests for COVID-19 as the standard test works by identifying the virus’s genetic material in the patient sample.

One of the supplies needed for the test, viral transport kits, could be made from scratch in the MBL labs, Welch said.

He added that the MBL stands ready to make viral transport kits, should the hospital requests them.

All community members can drop off PPE and other critically needed supplies for Cape Cod Healthcare at the drop off sites across Cape Cod.

Items needed include isolation gowns, face shields, surgical masks, nitrile gloves, 3M N95 masks, disinfectant wipes, no touch forehead thermometers.

“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our local community and friends,” wrote Michael Lauf, President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare.

“It is a true indication of how challenging times can test the strength of a community and clearly Cape Cod has banded together during this COVID-19 crisis.”