Mass Audubon Closing Wildlife Sanctuaries and Trails Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

March 25, 2020

Courtesy of Mass Audubon

WELLFLEET – Mass Audubon will be closing all wildlife sanctuaries and trails to any visitation to support the stay-at-home advisory given issued by Governor Charlie Baker.

While Mass Audubon understands the importance of getting outside, they said the health and safety of residents is taking priority.

The hope the extreme measures will help flatten the curve of the virus so that they can get back to business as usual.

Mass Audubon will still be engaging with locals online as they are creating experiences people can watch on Facebook or on Mass Audubon’s website.

For more information, visit MassAudubon.org.

