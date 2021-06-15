Massachusetts Formally Ends State of Emergency

BOSTON – After more than 450 days, the coronavirus state of emergency in Massachusetts is over.

Per Governor Charlie Baker’s mandate, the state of emergency was lifted at midnight on Tuesday. It was enacted on March 10, 2020.

With the state of emergency over, some statewide policy changes made in the wake of the virus outbreak will be lifted.

Continuations in eviction cases for those who have applied for emergency aid will be dropped. Surge pricing bans for ride-share apps will also be lifted, which suggests that more drivers with companies like Uber and Lyft will be back on the roads.

Baker has pushed for certain continuations of policies that emerged from the pandemic, like ones that have made it easier for restaurants to receive expanded dining and alcohol permits.

Meanwhile, officials such as Attorney General Maura Healey are calling for an extension of the eviction moratorium issued by the CDC.

All businesses will continue to be permitted to operate with no capacity limits in place, while most mask and social distancing requirements have also be rescinded.

Face coverings will still be required at places such as hospitals, public transportation systems, and facilities caring for populations vulnerable to the virus.