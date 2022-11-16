Mural Dedicated to Falmouth Woman Complete

FALMOUTH – A mural celebrating the life of a young Falmouth woman and raising awareness for domestic violence has been completed.

Located along the Shining Sea Bikeway, the mural is dedicated to Kianna Paige Barrows, who was killed earlier this year.

Artist Julia Gazzara worked with the Barrows family to create the mural.

“For any person or family that is in a situation, we’re hoping that this not only immortalizes Kianna, but also brings that information more into light so we can continue to talk about this issue,” Gazzara said.

“We wanted to absolutely make sure that we brought in the information from the Independence House so other families in this situation can hopefully find help and know that there are resources out there, and know that they’re not alone.”

Independence House which provides 24/7 domestic and sexual violence support online or by their hotline: 800 439 6507.