You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Nantucket House Condemned Due to Erosion

Nantucket House Condemned Due to Erosion

July 26, 2023

NANTUCKET – Nantucket officials continue to struggle with erosion issues with a Nantucket beachfront home on Sheep Pond Road the latest to be condemned.

After 35 feet of the dune was lost to waves in just the past eight months, the 21 Sheep Pond Road residence is now fully exposed to the surf forcing Health Inspector Kathy LaFavre’s decision to issue the emergency condemnation order.

The property has been owned by George and Marie Frazza since 1995 when they purchased the 2,300 square-foot home that was built in the 1970’s.

Nantucket homeowners have been battling against the erosion for many years including earlier this year when tubes made of plastic fiber and filled with hardening sand stretching across some 900 feet of beach to serve as a shield from the encroaching waters were removed.

The privately funded group, which the homeowners began ten years ago, reluctantly agreed to dismantle the multimillion-dollar project, seeing no way around a permit violation order calling for its removal.

The Nantucket coast has receded about 5 square miles over the last century.

More stories from CapeCod.com:

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
About Zachary Clapp

Zack is a graduate from Cape Cod Community College who is an avid sports fan and loves everything radio.  Zack joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in 2023.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 