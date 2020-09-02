You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Nauset Disposal Moves Trash Bash Fundraiser Online

Nauset Disposal Moves Trash Bash Fundraiser Online

September 2, 2020

ORLEANS – Nauset Disposal is taking their annual Trash Bash online.

In a Facebook post, the trash disposal company announced that the decision was hard, but it was made to keep attendees and staff members safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even without an in-person event, Nauset Disposal is continuing with virtual fundraising efforts.

Donations and giveaways will benefit Cape Cod Cares for the Troops, the Cape and Islands United Way, Center for Coastal Studies, and Wild Care Cape Cod. $10,000 in business sponsorships will also be matched by Nauset Disposal.

The company added that they look forward to next year’s in-person event.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 