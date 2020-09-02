Nauset Disposal Moves Trash Bash Fundraiser Online

ORLEANS – Nauset Disposal is taking their annual Trash Bash online.

In a Facebook post, the trash disposal company announced that the decision was hard, but it was made to keep attendees and staff members safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even without an in-person event, Nauset Disposal is continuing with virtual fundraising efforts.

Donations and giveaways will benefit Cape Cod Cares for the Troops, the Cape and Islands United Way, Center for Coastal Studies, and Wild Care Cape Cod. $10,000 in business sponsorships will also be matched by Nauset Disposal.

The company added that they look forward to next year’s in-person event.