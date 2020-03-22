Brewster and Chatham’s First Corona Cases Confirmed

BREWSTER – The town of Brewster has confirmed its first 2 cases of coronavirus while the town of Chatham confirmed its first.

The Town of Brewster said that the Visiting Nurses Association of Cape Cod is coordinating with the Brewster Health Department during the contact investigation.

Both towns are following proper protocol as officials get in touch with close contacts of the infected individuals and direct them to self-isolate.

“As community Spread of COVID-19 increases across the region, it was inevitable that a community member would be affected. As testing capabilities increase, it is likely that additional cases will be identified in Chatham,” town Director of Health and Natural Resources Robert Duncanson said in a statement.

Both towns have said that identifying information on the individuals will not be released in accordance with Health Information Privacy laws.

Officials remind residents to take steps towards social distancing, limit exposure to others, and wash hands frequently.

The Town of Chatham recommends that anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever and a cough or difficulty breathing should self-isolate immediately and call their healthcare provider for medical advice.

For more COVID-19 information, visit the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s website by clicking here.