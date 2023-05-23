Harwich Approves New Recreational Program

HARWICH – Harwich selectmen have given support to a new recreational program that would give more options for groups in the region.

The presentation was made by Jeff Craig, Harwich Youth Services Committee Chair, about the possible uses for the program.

“Not only would this be developed for the kids, this could be used by sports teams as well as professionals. Also it would be great for local community groups, like the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Alcoholics anonymous. A diverse group of populations,” said Craig.

“This could draw revenue to the town, and could also provide jobs. It would be amazing for our school district, and would benefit middle school kids as we already know they enjoy the great trip to Truro. How great would it be if a week or two before they went, they got to go work on team building and trust,” Craig said.

The presentation also included an estimate from December of 2022 in the amount of $66,000, which would include training for employees.

Craig went on to state he believes that number could rise once the plans are put into action.

More stories from CapeCod.com: