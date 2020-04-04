Chatham Officials Again Urging New York Area Residents to Self-Isolate

CHATHAM – As recommended by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, the Chatham Board of Health is urging residents, who returned to their seasonal homes from New York City or the greater New York metropolitan area, to self-isolate for a period of 14 days in their homes.

The voluntary self-isolation, out of an abundance of caution, recognizes that New York City is the current epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

Self-isolation for 14 days will help curb the spread of the disease in Chatham and Barnstable County and lessen the stress on the critical infrastructure, including, first responders, hospitals, and health care professionals.

Chatham officials are strongly suggesting new arrivals to take special steps to distance themselves when buying groceries or undertaking other essential activities in the community.

Officials also recommend practicing social distancing, avoiding group gatherings, monitoring your health, and contacting a health care provider should you feel ill.

Any person who is experiencing symptoms such as a fever, and cough or difficulty breathing is encouraged to self-isolate and call a health care provider for medical advice.

All persons are urged to maintain social distancing whenever possible and to wash hands, utilize alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and practice proper respiratory etiquette.

High risk individuals, including older adults, those with underlying medical conditions such as heart or lung disease and high blood pressure, are urged to avoid large gatherings.

Contact the Chatham Emergency Operations Center at 508 945 5191 for further information.