Plans for Electric Vehicle Fast Chargers Launched

BARNSTABLE – A network is now being established by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) making fast charging stations for electric vehicles (EV) more common on state roadways.

A Request for Responses (RFR) has been issued which will result in a list of pre-qualified vendors from which MassDOT may select one or more vendors to enter into a pre-development agreement, obligating the vendors to evaluate sites that are identified for National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI).

Once MassDOT has completed their evaluation and made their choice, a Task Order will be issued to the vendors to design, permit, build, operate, and maintain NEVI Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) stations at the identified locations.

“MassDOT is excited to be taking this step towards a brighter future for our environment and for ourselves with the installation of a state-wide network of reliable fast-charging stations for electric vehicles,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt.

“Fast-charging stations at convenient locations along major roads will absolutely lead to reduced air pollution, fewer gas-guzzling cars on our roads, and a willingness by people to make smarter choices which will help combat climate change,” Tibbits-Nutt said.

Initial responses to the RFR will be due on January 11, 2024, and the RFR process is expected to conclude in May of 2024.

Funding from the NEVI Formula Program will be used by MassDOT to implement DCFC stations.

The NEVI Program makes funding available to all states for the purpose of establishing a network of reliable fast chargers.

More stories from CapeCod.com: