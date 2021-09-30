You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sandwich Officials Tell Residents: Keep Vaccine Cards Handy

Sandwich Officials Tell Residents: Keep Vaccine Cards Handy

September 30, 2021

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

SANDWICH – Officials in Sandwich are reminding residents to keep track of their coronavirus vaccination cards.

Proof of initial COVID-19 vaccination will be required to be shown in order to receive booster shots, in the wake of the CDC’s endorsement of Pfizer booster shots for millions of Americans.

Events and establishments at destinations at home and abroad have also begun to require proof of vaccination.

COVID-19 vaccination copies for Cape and Islands residents can be found online by visiting mass.gov.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 