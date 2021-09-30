Sandwich Officials Tell Residents: Keep Vaccine Cards Handy

SANDWICH – Officials in Sandwich are reminding residents to keep track of their coronavirus vaccination cards.

Proof of initial COVID-19 vaccination will be required to be shown in order to receive booster shots, in the wake of the CDC’s endorsement of Pfizer booster shots for millions of Americans.

Events and establishments at destinations at home and abroad have also begun to require proof of vaccination.

COVID-19 vaccination copies for Cape and Islands residents can be found online by visiting mass.gov.