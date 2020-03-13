Sandwich Schools Suspend Classes Until March 27

SANDWICH-Sandwich Public Schools has announced that they have cancelled all classes through March 27 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The call was made by Dr. Pamela Gould, the town’s school superintendent, this afternoon. The decision was confirmed in a Facebook post. She said that the decision was not made lightly, and that the department is aware of the impact this makes to families across the town.

Gould and other officials will determine if a longer closure is needed over the next two weeks.

Cape Cod still does not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19, but many institutions across the area have cancelled or postponed operations out of caution.

No other details were made immediately available. Gould stated that more information will be provided going forward.