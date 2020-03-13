You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sandwich Schools Suspend Classes Until March 27

Sandwich Schools Suspend Classes Until March 27

March 13, 2020

SANDWICH-Sandwich Public Schools has announced that they have cancelled all classes through March 27 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The call was made by Dr. Pamela Gould, the town’s school superintendent, this afternoon. The decision was confirmed in a Facebook post. She said that the decision was not made lightly, and that the department is aware of the impact this makes to families across the town.

Gould and other officials will determine if a longer closure is needed over the next two weeks.

Cape Cod still does not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19, but many institutions across the area have cancelled or postponed operations out of caution.

No other details were made immediately available. Gould stated that more information will be provided going forward.

Filed Under: Local News
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


