Seizures Could be Factor in Harbor Seal’s Death

FALMOUTH – A possible cause of death may have been found for last week’s death of a young harbor seal at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium.

Research Communications Chief for NOAA Fisheries Northeast Fisheries Science Center Teri Frady said that Kitt may have been prone to seizures in an interview with the Cape Cod Times.

The animal suffered a severe head injury as a pup when she was hit by a boat propeller. The incident left her blind. She was rescued off Kittery, Maine before being relocated to the aquarium last year.

Kitt was found dead in her enclosure on Monday, January 23. Teams of marine mammal experts recently performed initial testing but have not determined a clear cause of death yet.

Frady said the aquarium is waiting on more test results, which may take weeks to come in but could provide more details about Kitt’s death.

Staff are still keeping a close eye on Bubba, the other harbor seal at the facility. The aquarium plans to reopen the seal pool Monday, January 30.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter