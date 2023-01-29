You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Seizures Could be Factor in Harbor Seal’s Death

Seizures Could be Factor in Harbor Seal’s Death

January 29, 2023

FALMOUTH – A possible cause of death may have been found for last week’s death of a young harbor seal at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium. 

Research Communications Chief for NOAA Fisheries Northeast Fisheries Science Center Teri Frady said that Kitt may have been prone to seizures in an interview with the Cape Cod Times

The animal suffered a severe head injury as a pup when she was hit by a boat propeller. The incident left her blind. She was rescued off Kittery, Maine before being relocated to the aquarium last year. 

Kitt was found dead in her enclosure on Monday, January 23. Teams of marine mammal experts recently performed initial testing but have not determined a clear cause of death yet.

Frady said the aquarium is waiting on more test results, which may take weeks to come in but could provide more details about Kitt’s death.

Staff are still keeping a close eye on Bubba, the other harbor seal at the facility. The aquarium plans to reopen the seal pool Monday, January 30. 

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Brian Engles

Brian Engles is a longtime local of the Cape. He studied Film & TV at Boston University and in addition to his role at Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, he also works as a music instructor and records original songs.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 