Sen. Moran Commits to Protecting Reproductive Rights

BOSTON – In the wake of the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran (D) committed to work for the protection of reproductive health rights in Massachusetts.

Moran said access to reproductive care is “a necessity” for women’s autonomy and health. This comes as multiple states across the country are slated to enact trigger bans of abortion following the high court’s call.

Moran added that she will advocate for public health and personal choices related to reproduction in the Senate.

Governor Charlie Baker’s recent executive order reaffirmed those efforts on Beacon Hill, ensuring that residents can seek those health services in Massachusetts.

The following is Senator Moran’s full statement on the matter: