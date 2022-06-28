Sen. Moran Commits to Protecting Reproductive Rights

BOSTON – In the wake of the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran (D) committed to work for the protection of reproductive health rights in Massachusetts.
Moran said access to reproductive care is “a necessity” for women’s autonomy and health. This comes as multiple states across the country are slated to enact trigger bans of abortion following the high court’s call.
Moran added that she will advocate for public health and personal choices related to reproduction in the Senate.
Governor Charlie Baker’s recent executive order reaffirmed those efforts on Beacon Hill, ensuring that residents can seek those health services in Massachusetts.
The following is Senator Moran’s full statement on the matter:
“Upon hearing the news of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, I found myself gripped by despair for the many who would lose access to life-saving reproductive health care, and disgusted by this attack on the civil liberties of American citizens.
“There is no doubt that this will have a ripple effect across the country, as we are already seeing with many states poised to enact ‘trigger bans;’ putting more women in unsafe and potentially life-threatening situations without safe and professional abortion care. Access to this care is a necessity if we are going to protect the health and autonomy of women.
“This undermines personal freedom and puts the health of the public at risk. As we contend with this appalling development, I will continue to be a voice and an advocate for policies that protect the rights of women in Massachusetts. I have faith that this decision will be defeated, and women will once again have their right to health care and to personal choice restored.”