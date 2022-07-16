Shark Conservancy Tags First Great White of 2022 Season

CHATHAM – The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy recently tagged its first great white shark of the 2022 season near Chatham.

In a recent video shared by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy on Friday, July 15, the shark can be seen in the water off the Chatham north inlet.

Dr. Greg Skomal, a shark biologist with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, tagged the shark. The animal was estimated to be about 12-feet long.

Head to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Twitter page to watch a video of the tagging.

Listen to the full Sunday Journal interview with Brian Carlstrom, Superintendent of the Cape Cod National Seashore to learn more about being Shark Smart this summer.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.