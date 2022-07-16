You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Shark Conservancy Tags First Great White of 2022 Season

July 16, 2022

A shark tagged by Dr. Skomal in 2017.

CHATHAM – The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy recently tagged its first great white shark of the 2022 season near Chatham. 

In a recent video shared by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy on Friday, July 15, the shark can be seen in the water off the Chatham north inlet. 

Dr. Greg Skomal, a shark biologist with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, tagged the shark. The animal was estimated to be about 12-feet long.  

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter. 

About Brian Engles

Brian Engles is a longtime local of the Cape. He studied Film & TV at Boston University and in addition to his role at Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, he also works as a music instructor and records original songs.


