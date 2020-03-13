Nursing and Rest Homes Face Restrictions Due to Coronavirus

BOSTON – The state has announced policies that will restrict certain visitors to nursing and rest homes in Massachusetts, in order to protect older adults and those with health conditions from coronavirus and other respiratory illnesses.

This comes after Baker declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19.

All visitors of nursing and rest homes across the state will be required to be screened.

Facilities are being advised to not allow visitors in if they show signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat.

People will not be allowed into long term care facilities if they feel sick at the time of the visit.

Visitors will also be prohibited if they had contact with someone with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, had been tested for the virus, or had been sick within the past 14 days.

If someone is residing in a community where the spread of the coronavirus is occurring or if they have traveled internationally within the last 14 days, they will also not be allowed in the facility.

The state is reminding individuals to wash their hands with warm water and soap, cover their mouth when coughing or sneezing, and to stay at home if they feel sick.

For more information, visit the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s website by clicking here.