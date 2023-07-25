Southcoast Health Announces New President and CEO

WAREHAM – David McCready has been named next President and CEO of the Southcoast Health System by the Southcoast Health Board of Trustees.

As Southcoast Health’s President and CEO, McCready will be responsible for the overall strategy and operations of the system and all subsidiary organizations.

The change will go into effect as of January 3, 2024, but McCready will join the system as President and CEO of the Southcoast Hospitals Group on October 1.

“On behalf of Southcoast Health, I am delighted to welcome David as our new President and CEO,” said Donald Giumetti, Chair of the Board of Trustees for Southcoast Health System.

“David is a remarkably collaborative and authentic leader bringing more than 25 years of experience in healthcare leadership to Southcoast Health. We know David will skillfully steer the organization through these challenging times in healthcare and ensure that Southcoast continues its commitment to serve our patients, their families, and our community with the expert and compassionate care that is the hallmark of our organization,” Giumetti said.

McCready will ensure organizational integrity, the provision of high-quality and integrated patient care, operations, financial sustainability, and patient experience and outcomes across the entire Southcoast enterprise.

Over 70 candidates nationwide were brought in beginning in November of 2022, and Southcoast Health believes they made the best choice for their organization.

