Steamship Authority Gears Up for Memorial Day Weekend

FALMOUTH – Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of the busy summer season for Cape Cod, and the Steamship Authority says that it is geared up for a similarly busy travel season.

Authority general manager Robert Davis says reservations show they are off to a hot start.

“Earlier this year back in January, we opened up for our summer reservations of vehicles, and by all accounts there was a record setting opening for both islands,” said Davis.

Davis urged travelers to plan ahead and be flexible, as lines may be longer due to limited staffing due to COVID-related challenges still affecting Cape businesses.

“Businesses on the Cape as well as ourselves are experiencing issues with staffing, so because of that the sometimes the lines may be a little bit longer than others, so we appreciate everyone’s patience in those times,” said Davis.

The Steamship Authority experienced some staffing issues on Tuesday due to COVID-related staffing issues, which have since been addressed.

He urged travelers to double check schedules and ensure that they give themselves enough time to park and ride shuttles, especially this busy Memorial Day weekend already seeing high passenger volumes.