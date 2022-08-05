Take Care Campaign Aims to Keep the Cape Clean

HYANNIS – A local nonprofit that raises awareness for environmental stewardship and sustainability has introduced a new ad campaign to help keep Cape Cod litter-free this summer.

Jill Talladay, the founder and director of CARE for the Cape & Islands, recently spoke with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter about the ‘Take Care’ campaign.

Talladay noted that there was a need for a cohesive message campaign on the Cape with how many visitors come to the region each year.

“If we see the same messages over and over again from town to town, we feel it help change behaviors and get their attention,” Talladay said.

This year’s campaign introduces a pirate character that encourages the three r’s of reduce, reuse, and recycle.

The new images are a continuation of last year’s campaign, which came about as a solution to plastic pollution and litter issues.

For CARE’s 10th anniversary this year, Talladay said the group is holding several initiatives to celebrate a decade of work.

Care’s director highlighted how the Shop with Care program is running through the month of August.

“We’ve invited local businesses to support us to donate a percentage of their sales either on one day, a week, or the month of August,” Talladay said.

Head to Care for the Cape and Islands to learn more.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter