Tobey Hospital to Receive COVID Reimbursements From Feds

WAREHAM – Tobey Hospital is set to receive reimbursements for costs related to the coronavirus pandemic through a federal grant provided to its parent organization.

Southcoast Hospitals Group, which Tobey Hospital is a part of, will be given close to $1.8 million by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

That money will be used to cover expenditures for temporary staff members amid the health crisis. The group partnered with several organizations to provide extra help as demand for care increased.

This grant comes following another round of FEMA funding provided to local and state agencies. The federal Public Assistance program has offered over $1.4 billion to Massachusetts causes since the start of the pandemic.