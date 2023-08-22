Experts Claim Warm Waters Attracting More Sharks to Cape Cod Waters

HYANNIS – Marine experts believe rising ocean temperatures are causing an increase in shark sightings along Cape Cod beaches.

Shark populations around the region had been much smaller, said Boston Universtity Professor Mariah Tinger, before local and state officials had to step in to change the course of the species.

“They were decimated by about 70 to 90% prior to the 1990s when a legislation was put in place to stop allowing hunting and harvesting of the great white sharks,” said Tinger.

As numbers of sharks continue to rise in the popular summer destination, officials are focusing on spreading awareness to avoid possible incidents involving the animals.

Environmental researchers like Tinger, are continuing to educate the public on warning signs of sharks in the area, including avoiding swimming where seals are present and taking note of flocking birds just above the water.

But she also said sharks are not interested in harming humans.

“You have about a one in 3.75 million chance of dying from a shark attack. You are more likely to die from a vending machine accident, actually twice as likely to die from a vending machine accident, as you are of being killed by a shark,” Tinger said.

The more information provided to the public will lead to less incidents and more awareness of the potential dangers involved with a rising population of sharks.

Tinger believes that state officials should continue pushing the agenda of shark knowledge to keep residents safe and secure.

More stories from CapeCod.com: