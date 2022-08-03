Whelan Receives Dennis Patrolmen’s Endorsement in Sherriff Bid

DENNIS – The Dennis Patrolman’s Union has endorsed First Barnstable District State Representative Tim Whelan (R) in the race for Barnstable County Sheriff.

Whelan’s list of endorsements from local and statewide law enforcement groups continues to grow, as this latest development follows endorsements from organizations such as the Falmouth Police Patrol Federation.

The support from the Dennis union marks 30 total endorsements for Whelan from public safety groups, officials, and unions across Barnstable County.

Whelan faces Democrat Donna Buckley to fill the seat being vacated by Barnstable County Sheriff Jim Cummings.

The former general counsel for the sheriff’s office, Buckley’s endorsements include the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus and the Upper Cape Women’s Coalition, along with Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran (D).

Cummings announced last October that he would not be seeking re-election after over two decades in the role.

The election will be held on November 8.