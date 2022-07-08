YMCA Cape Cod Receives $3.8M for Camp Lyndon, West Barnstable Branch

HYANNIS – YMCA Cape Cod has been issued a $3.8 million tax-exempt bond from MassDevelopment, purchased by Cape Cod 5.

The money will be used to improve the Camp Lyndon in Sandwich, as well as buy and install equipment at the Lyndon P. Lorusso branch in West Barnstable.

“YMCA’s strengthen communities with health and wellness programs, child care, and quality jobs for area residents,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kenealy, who is also the chair of the MassDevelopment Board of Directors.

“MassDevelopment has a proven track record of assisting YMCAs and other kinds of nonprofit organizations looking to improve facilities, buy equipment, and expand services.”

Upgrades at Camp Lyndon will include utility work, a new generator and bathroom improvements.

New equipment at the West Barnstable branch will include dehumidifiers, pool filtration equipment, and a fire pump.

Previously, MassDevelopment supported YMCA Cape Cod with a $350,000 loan to help the organization construct a new early childhood care center in Hyannis.