Aid Ukraine – How to Donate and Support Ukraine Relief Efforts



People in Ukraine need help now as they go through this dark period. There are ways to help them both through local donations and national and international organizations. Please see below for how to aid the Ukraine relief efforts.

Local Events

3/11 – 3/13, CCMoA to Donate 100% of Weekend Admissions to Support Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund – In conjunction with the opening of its 19th annual Youth Art Exhibition Through Young Eyes, the Cape Cod Museum of Art will be donating 100% of all admission fees this weekend (Friday, March 11 through Sunday, March 13th) to Save The Children’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund. Cash donations will also be accepted for this fund inside the Museum. “As we celebrate the creative accomplishments of our Cape Cod youth, we must also be aware of the children of the Ukraine who are facing so much hardship and an uncertain future” said Benton Jones, CCMoA Director of Art. “We decided it fitting, as we open the Through Young Eyes exhibition, to send financial support to the Save The Children’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.” For more information about this fund, click here. For more information about the Cape Cod Museum of Art, click here. The Cape Cod Museum of Art is located at 60 Hope Lane, Dennis Village. Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 10 to 4 and Sunday 12 to 4pm.

3/12, 8AM – 2PM, Ukraine Aid Drive, Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses – As the country of Ukraine is facing its darkest hour after the Russian invasion began on the morning of February 24, 2022, there are many military and civilian casualties, homes destroyed, and millions of people displaced and forced to flee. Those that have remained in Ukraine are facing difficulties unlike anything they have experienced with shortages of daily living necessities such as heat, food, water, clothing. Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses will be collecting Humanitarian Aid for the people of Ukraine on Saturday, March 12 2022, 8am-2pm at the following (3) locations:

Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses 1681 Quaker Ln. (Rt. 2), West Warwick, RI 02893

Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses 1 Furniture Way, Swansea, MA 02777

Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses 999 Newport Ave (Rt. 1A), South Attleboro, MA 02703

All collected supplies will be sent in containers directly to Lviv, Ukraine via Krakow, Poland to help those in need. For more information, click here.

3/12, 11AM – 2PM, Cape Cod Families in Support of Ukraine, St Barnabas Episcopal Church, Falmouth – A drop-in family educational event focused on peace. Obtain resources from early childhood consultants and local organizations to talk to children about the crisis in Ukraine. Kids of all ages are invited to join in activities and crafts showing solidarity including a sidewalk vigil. A local Ukrainian family will participate in arts & crafts and will show us how to do some traditional Ukrainian art. And the Culinary Arts Program at Falmouth High School is joining in to bake and share traditional Ukrainian cookies.

Listen to an interview with Edita Stuckey, an organizer for this event:



Other Ways to Donate and Help

Host a Refugee Through Airbnb – Click here.

Financial Help to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the People

https://www.defendukraine.org/

https://www.ukrainianworldcongress.org/support/

https://helpukraine.center/

Public Good Humanitarian Efforts Campaign

Save the Children – Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund

