National Grid Donates $115,000 for Fuel Assistance

HYANNIS – National Grid is donating $115,000 to the Cape and Islands United Way to help those in need of offset winter heating costs.

The company’s charitable foundation will provide the United Way with the donation to grant funding to local nonprofits that help residents through fuel assistance programs.

“We understand the economic challenges and hardships our communities and customers face, most especially, during the winter months. We are proud to partner with the Cape and Islands United Way to provide critical assistance to those most in need,” said William Ciocca, Community and Customer Manager for National Grid.

Much like they did in 2022-2023, the United Way grants from $10,000 to $30,000, will be awarded to Cape, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard nonprofits working to keep residents warm this winter.

All regional nonprofits are encouraged to apply and the Cape & Islands United Way’s streamlined grant application portal will be open at the end of the year.

For more information about the donation and to see the application visit their website.

