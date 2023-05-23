Attorney General Campbell Defends Medical Rights

HYANNIS – The multistate coalition of attorneys general who have submitted amicus briefs defending gender affirming health care, emergency abortion access, the rights of LGBTQIA+ youth, and medical privacy have been joined by Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell.

Over the past week, Campbell worked with a coalition of state attorneys general to file the amicus brief in Dekker v. Weida in support of transgender rights and equal access to healthcare.

The brief supports a challenge to Florida’s newly adopted rule prohibiting Medicaid coverage of treatment for gender dysphoria.

“In Massachusetts, our laws lead the way by providing strong privacy and civil rights protections for all our residents, including for LGBTQIA+ youth and people seeking abortion care,” said Campbell.

“I’m proud to join coalitions of my fellow state attorneys general to call for the same protections and guarantees for all Americans,” Campbell said.

The attorney general has also signed onto a brief in support of Colorado’s ban on “conversion therapy” for minors describing in their brief the scientific evidence and resounding professional consensus condemning conversion therapy as harmful to children and beneath the standard of care.

Massachusetts is one of 27 states with existing bans on conversion therapy.

